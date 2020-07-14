Walton County School District holds virtual town hall

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–The 2020-2021 school year is just weeks away and the Walton County School District is giving parents three options for their students. On Monday, the district held a virtual town hall to answer common questions about their intended plan.

“If you don’t want your child back on campus, you don’t have to send them back on campus. The choice is yours,” said Russell Hughes, the district’s Superintendent.

A common concern was whether or not masks will be required. Hughes says they’ll be required on buses and not in classrooms. But there will be some exceptions.

“At school, we’re going to ask that everyone wear a mask when social distancing cannot happen,” said Hughes.

School officials assured parents that they have enough masks for all students and staff. Capacity on school buses will also be impacted.

“Please just know our buses will not carry the normal amount of students as they did in the past,” said Deputy Superintendent, Jennifer Hawthorne.

Hawthorne explained that once parents submit their choice of schooling for the fall to the district, they will be able to determine how many students each bus will be able to carry.

Once parents decide their schooling option, they must stick it out for one semester.

“That’s the only way we can look for the longevity and the continuity that we need so we want you to commit to that plan for at least a semester,” said Russell.

Hawthorne is also asking parents to be prepared for anything.

“Things like sending a water bottle with your child because our water fountains may be cut off. Field trips and travel may be canceled for a while,” said Hawthorne.

All parents are encouraged to fill out a survey that lets the district know what option they are going with by July 20th.