Walton County rolls out new 9-1-1 system

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — In Walton County, a new 9-1-1 system that was rolled out on Thursday is making it easier for emergency dispatchers to send help.

“It takes a lot of the guesswork out of it,” said Amanda Bascetta, a Communications Officer with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “If you don’t know where you are, we’re able to quickly get a phase on you and where that is.”

The system was designed for the county over the last four years, funded completely by grants. It uses smart technology to allow dispatchers to get an accurate location of a call, and send the resources needed at the click of a button. 

Dispatchers say the seconds saved with the system can save lives. 

“With RapidSOS as our partner, we’re able to get that location and for 9-1-1 that is the most important thing,” said Walton County’s 9-1-1 Coordinator, Daniel Carroll. 

He said the system is in response to both the growth of technology over the last 50 years, as well as the growth of the area. 

“As the growth of Walton County increases, we wanted to be able to accomodate the capacity for those who might need help,” he said. 

Carroll said he hopes the system can be used in neighboring counties in the future, creating a network of people to help when disaster strikes.

