Walton County residents are getting all hands on deck to protect habitats

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — The Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance is currently working on projects around the entire county to help protect habitats.

A $51,000 state grant will assist in restoring and protecting waterways in Walton County. The restoration effort, “All Hands on Deck,” is led by CBA director Alison McDowell.

“All of those environments are being degraded to some degree or another, either by natural or manmade problems,” McDowell said.

They are currently working on six restoration projects in the county.

“Our goal is to get as many people involved in those events where we are actually getting our hands in the mud and standing out in the water in our waiters, get people involved in those events so they learn about those habitats,” McDowell said.

The CBA and Walton County Commissioners are teaming up and using the Florida Coastal Management Program to restore the Choctawhatchee watershed.

This also includes South Walton’s Coastal Dune Lakes, the bay and the beaches.

“Our environment is important for our economy, but it is also important to our quality of life. We like to look at dolphins, we like to come over the bridge and see the sunset. We like to sit on the beach and enjoy the waves,” McDowell says.

For more information on how to become involved in the project, visit Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance.