Walton County prepares for COVID vaccine through mass flu shot exercise

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The county’s Emergency Management is working with the Health Department telling residents to roll down their window and roll up their sleeves.

As pharmaceutical companies get closer to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, Health Department officials in Walton County are working to be prepared for when they get their hands on it.

“We are doing this to test our points of dispensing plan for when the time comes we are going to be doing vaccinations for COVID,” said Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg.

The county’s Department of Health and Emergency Management put together a mass vaccination exercise to find the most efficient ways to distribute immunizations by using flu shots in place of the COVID vaccine.

Health Officer Holly Holt said it is all in an effort to be proactive.

“We want to make sure that people are getting the flu shot, and that when they are able to get COVID vaccinations we know that you cannot take it the same day as when you get your flu vaccination,” said Holt.

She said the same type of distribution was used during H1N1.

They are taking past operation plans and adapting them. One challenge the COVID-19 vaccine presents is that it needs to be stored at -60 to -80 degrees.

“We’ve ordered some freezers that we are paying for with cares act funding,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg said; unfortunately, there is no word yet on when they will receive COVID immunizations.

“No, we have no idea,” said Goldberg.

“We don’t know right now but we do have regular calls that give us information,” said Holt.

Holt and Goldberg said after the vaccine exercise, both departments would evaluate their work and see what changes should be made so that they’re prepared for when the covid vaccine arrives.

“We are getting ready now, so if we get a notification that we will be having a vaccination in two weeks, then we will be ready to accept the vaccines,” said Goldberg.

If you have not signed up for Alert Walton, Goldberg encourages all residents to sign up, so they receive real-time updates regarding safety and health in the county.