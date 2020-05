WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton Middle School and Freeport High School will serve as the new location for the Walton County School District’s summer feeding program.

The summer schedule will take place in June on the 11, 18, and 25 and in July on the 1, 9, 16, 23, and 33 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The program will continue to do curbside pick-up only.