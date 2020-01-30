Walton County pedestrian dies in Okaloosa County crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County woman has died after being hit by two separate vehicles in Okaloosa County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 7:30 Tuesday night, Ginger Drake, 41, of DeFuniak Springs was walking along State Road 20 near Live Oak Street.

Troopers say Drake entered the westbound lane of Live Oak Street into the path of the first vehicle, throwing her to the ground.

FHP says a short time later a second vehicle hit Drake while she was still in the roadway.

She later died at the scene from her injuries.