Walton County opens shelter for voluntary evacuations

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Since Hurricane Sally’s expected landfall has shifted more to the east, Walton County is expecting coastal areas to see the biggest impact.

As of Tuesday, all of Walton County is under a tropical storm warning.

Emergency Management officials gathered once again to check in with the National Hurricane Center to discuss what safety precautions they need to put in place.

“Very heavy rainfall, dangerous winds,” was said on the phone call with the National Hurricane Center Tuesday.

Jeff Goldberg the Emergency Management Director said the wind is not their number one concern.

“We are more concerned about the flooding,” said Goldberg.

With the chance of major river flooding, officials issued voluntary evacuations for zone A, which are low lying and coastal beach communities. If you want to know what zone you lay in, you can visit the Emergency Management website.

“We are expecting lots of flooding there, so if they do think it will affect their homes, they do not feel safe,” said Goldberg. “The shelter will be open for them to go to.”

Goldberg said they want to keep shelter space open to those who desperately need it. So he encourages residents to stay with friends or family before turning to a shelter.

Goldberg said with your disaster relief kit, make sure you have a mask. It is mandatory as you enter the building, as well as social distancing and temperature checks daily.

Since Freeport High School is utilized as a shelter currently, schools will be closed on Wednesday for the time being. Officials will reevaluate soon.