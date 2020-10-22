Walton County opens new District three Road Crew Department

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The last Road Crew Department Office working out of a double-wide trailer in District three, had their grand opening ceremony for their completed building.

Located off of Williams Road on Ranch Road in DeFuniak Springs, their 40 X 40 metal building will function as an office for the District three road department.

This building is identical to that of District four; additionally, there is a fuel yeard installed for the crew.

Commissioner Melanie Nipper said she is glad the crew can finally have a completed office space.

“There should be a health department in Mossy Head, there should be a park in oak hills, a pocket park,” said Nipper. “There are many things in my district that I am so proud of, but because of covid, it has taken a lot of time. At least tangibly, I can stand in this building and thank the men and women who work in the road crew because the roads are so important in the north end.”

Nipper’s goal was to try to aid the district for her four years on the board.

“I want to make it better; I want to see it to improve,” said Nipper. “I want to see many of our roads paved. And as many people as we possibly can put in solid roads, for not only the residents but also the buses, the school buses, and our postal workers.”