Walton County opening cold weather shelter

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Emergency Mangement activated the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Plan temperatures are expected to plummet overnight to near, or below, freezing.

Officials said the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, located at 361 North 10th Street, will be opening at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will close at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Walton County Emergency Management will continue to monitor weather developments and make additional announcements as necessary.

For more information on how you can volunteer with or donate to the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter, contact the Matrix Community Center at (850) 892-1090. For any other questions, contact Walton County Emergency Management at (850) 951-2017.

