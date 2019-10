WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Emergency Management has announced they will open a cold weather emergency shelter Thursday night.

The shelter will be at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, located at 361 North 10th Street.

The shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. Friday.

Walton County Emergency Management says they will continue to monitor weather developments.