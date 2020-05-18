Walton County officials submit plan to reopen vacation rentals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
walton county emblem

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County officials are doing their part to get vacation rentals reopen in the county.

As part of this executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an option for counties to seek approval to operate vacation rentals from Department of Business and Professional Regulation by submitting a written request from the County Administrator and the county’s safety plan for vacation rental operations.

Following the announcement, County Administrator Larry Jones and Tourist Development Council Executive Director Jay Tusa began working on the submission.

The submission was sent to DBPR on Friday evening and Walton County officials are awaiting their decision.

Walton Co. Plan to Reopen Vacation RentalsDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Families remember childrens' lives with hand prints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families remember childrens' lives with hand prints"

Gov. Ron DeSantis news conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis news conference"

HomeDabbler talks termite prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "HomeDabbler talks termite prevention"
More Local News