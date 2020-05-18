Walton County officials submit plan to reopen vacation rentals

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County officials are doing their part to get vacation rentals reopen in the county.

As part of this executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an option for counties to seek approval to operate vacation rentals from Department of Business and Professional Regulation by submitting a written request from the County Administrator and the county’s safety plan for vacation rental operations.

Following the announcement, County Administrator Larry Jones and Tourist Development Council Executive Director Jay Tusa began working on the submission.

The submission was sent to DBPR on Friday evening and Walton County officials are awaiting their decision.