Walton County officials are expecting more to schedule vaccine appointments

WALTON COUNTY FLA. (WMBB) — We have been living through a pandemic for just over a year now and health officials say we are going in the right direction.

The Governor came out with a new executive order, adding those 60 and older for those who are now eligible to receive the covid vaccine starting March 15.

Walton County Health Officer Holly Holt said over the past few weeks, there has been a 6.4% positivity rate.

Holt said the state’s positivity rate is at around 5%.

As vaccination efforts continue, 61% of the 65 and older population within Walton have been vaccinated, but Holt said they want to see more.

“Our numbers are decreasing for appointments through our share care registration system,” said Holt. “We are still not sure why that is. We don’t know if people are having a hard time getting on the system.”

A flyer has been put on the Walton County Emergency Management web page on all things COVID vaccine-related, especially how you can register.

If you are needing assistance in registration call the Walton Health Department.

“It also gives you information about the vaccine locator, where you can go in our county to get a vaccine. Publix and Winn Dixie are the other two locations,” said Holt.

Also on Monday, the state says 50% of those 60 and older within Florida have received their vaccines or are scheduled to.

Walton County is hoping to get its homebound vaccine effort approved within the next few days.

The number to call for vaccinations in Walton County is (866) 201-3054 or the website is myvaccine.fl.gov