Walton County offers flood assistance with several sandbag locations

News
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County has set up four sandbag locations in preparation for possible flooding from Tropical Storm Sally with bags and sand available at each.

Officials advise to bring a shovel.

There are three locations in South Walton and one location in Freeport.

  • Blue Mountian Beach At the District 5 Road Department on County Road 83.
  • Miramar Beach at the TDC vacant lot property located on Driftwood Road just north of Scenic Gulf Dr.
  • Santa Rosa Beach on Bay Drive( CR 83N) just north of Hwy 98 on east side of road
  • Bayloop Road 1/4 mile north of Red Barn Road on East side of Bayloop Road.

