WALTON COUNTY , Fla. (WMBB) — One Walton County man has died in a motorcycle accident that happened around 12:30 Saturday morning.

46-year-old Allan Nabors of Defuniak Springs was traveling eastbound on State Road 10 when he approached the rear of a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Nabors failed to maintain control of his motorcycle and fell onto its right side. He continued to slide on the right side until finally coming to a stop on the eastbound travel lane facing northwest.