Walton County man accused of abusing a disabled adult

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man is accused of battering a disabled adult.

William Williams III was arrested Thursday after he allegedly abused a woman in a wheelchair, according to an arrest affidavit from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with abuse of a disabled adult and domestic battery.

Investigators added that the victim recorded audio of the encounter.

Williams works for Walton County as the Business Development Coordinator. Walton County officials said he was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

After his arrest Williams posted a $5,000 bond and was released from jail.