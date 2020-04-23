Walton County makes a move towards reopening beaches on May 1

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday morning, Walton County Board of County Commissioners voted to make a move towards reopening their beaches on May 1.

The official vote to reopen beaches will include no time restrictions, but will not lift the ban on beach vending.

Additional language in the vote will require that social distancing guidelines as put forth by the CDC are still being followed as well as the Governors Executive order which limits certain beach activities.

The final vote will take place on Thursday, April 28 at 9:00 am in the DeFuniak Springs Board Room located at 571 U.S. Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs.