Walton County looks at purchasing area at Inlet Beach for mobility plan

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County has a mobility plan still in the works, and as they iron out the details, they are observing areas they can purchase for additional parking.

At the Walton Commission meeting on Feb. 9, the TDC brought up a property near Inlet Beach for .5 acres on the corner of Highway 98 and Orange Street, near public beach access.

David Demarest the TDC Director of Communications said the commissioners were concerned about the asking price for this property.

“The asking price hit the board as being a little high, so their direction to the TDC was to go back to the owners and see if they could get a better price. It’s not that they don’t want their property at all, it’s just not at that price,” he said.

Since the mobility plan is still in its draft phase, many areas are being looked at for potential parking areas at both ends of Scenic Highway 30A, none of which have been purchased.