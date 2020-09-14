Walton County issues local state of emergency for Hurricane Sally

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In an emergency meeting of the Walton County Board of County Commissioners, held today, September 14, 2020, the Walton County BCC issued a Local State of Emergency that has been dated retroactively to Saturday, September 12 due to actions that were taken by Public Works over the weekend.

The Walton County BCC will reconvene their meeting this afternoon at 5:00pm, prior to their scheduled Budget Hearing, in the DeFuniak Springs Courthouse to receive storm related updates from Walton County Emergency Management. At that time, the BCC will decide if any additional actions will be taken.

At this time, Walton County is not under an Evacuation Orders and no shelters are open. Decisions on evacuation orders and shelter openings may be made at a later date based upon storm track and intensity.

To find your evacuation zone, please visit: https://bit.ly/2E3lnyC

Walton County has 4 sandbag locations with bags and sand available. Please take a shovel just in case.

SW Locations

Blue Mountain Beach At the District 5 Road Department on County Road 83

Miramar Beach at the TDC vacant lot property located on Driftwood Road just north of Scenic Gulf Dr.

Santa Rosa Beach on Bay Drive (CR 83N) just north of Hwy 98 on east side of road

Freeport

Just West of City Hall going towards the Swimming Pool

Now is the time to act. Please make sure that you have the following prepared: