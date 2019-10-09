Walton County issues burn ban, joins 3 other counties

Walton, Holmes, Washington and Jackson Counties along with the City of Blountstown have declared burn bans due to very dry conditions

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Commissioners declared a burn ban on Wednesday due to abnormally dry conditions that exist county wide.

These conditions not only exist in Walton County, but through most of the panhandle and the southeastern U.S. where rainfall deficits are more than 20 inches below average since January 1st.

U.S. Drought Monitor week of 10/3 – 10/9

With a lack of significant rainfall forecast over the next coming weeks, emergency managers along with Florida Forestry officials support the banning of open burning as well as the use of certain fireworks.

Walton County joins Washington, Holmes and Jackson counties, as well as the City of Blountstown, who also have burn bans in place until further notice.