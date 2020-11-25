Walton County is preparing for COVID vaccines

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — Roll down your window and roll up your sleeves; the Florida Department of Health is preparing for COVID vaccines.

The FDH in Walton County is partnering with Emergency Management to do a practice exercise on COVID vaccine distribution.

Before it becomes available, county officials want to do a trial with how they will operate in terms of giving out vaccines, how many workers and tents are needed, and street lighting.

“Vaccines are going to be coming out in phases; at one point, we are going to be vaccinating the community, we aren’t sure about right now, so we are just preparing for it,” said Holly Holt, the Department of Health county administrator. “But it is very important because we go down to fine art with logistics and how we get our supplies together, who are testers are, or in this case, it’s not testers, its vaccinators.”

Holt said this exercise is good practice for the Health Department and beneficial for residents needing flu vaccines.

“For us, we are trying to involve our flu vaccinations, so we will be giving out 200 vaccinations, and that’s going to be on December 7 at Jeane Hurley Park from 1 p.m. To 4 p.m. If it is bad weather, we are thinking about moving it to next Monday, which will be December 14.”

Holt said learning how to distribute the COVID vaccine before receiving it is very important for both the community and essential personnel. Flu shots will be available to residents over the age of 19.

for more information about these vaccines, visit the Florida Department of Health in Walton County.