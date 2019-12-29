Walton County high school teacher arrested for sending explicit messages to student

by: Carey Cox

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Walton County school teacher is arrested after soliciting a romantic relationship with a student and sending inappropriate photos via text message.

Robert Hartness, 52, was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on a Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant. 

Hartness is a teacher at South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach.

The charges stem from a student who reported the teacher sent inappropriate images and attempted an inappropriate relationship with her over text message, WCSO adds.

Hartness is charged with soliciting a romantic relationship with a student as an authority figure and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was arrested and booked into the Okaloosa County Saturday, Dec. 28. He was denied bond.

