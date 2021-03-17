Walton County golf cart accident leaves one man dead

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 88-year-old man from Laurel Hill died after a golf cart accident on Wednesday.

The man was driving a golf cart from a parking lot across Highway 331. A SUV was heading south on Highway 331 toward County Road 147.

The driver of the golf cart did not see the SUV and as a result the SUV hit the right side of the golf cart.

The golf cart began to spin and overturned on it’s left side.

The driver of the golf cart was transported to a local hospital for his injuries where he later passed away.

