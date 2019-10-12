Walton County Fire Rescue welcomes four new vehicles to fleet

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are welcoming in four new vehicles to their fleet.

“It demonstrates the Sheriff’s commitment to the community to provide the highest level of service with the best equipment we can find,” said Fire Rescue EMS Chief Tracey Vause.

On Friday, Fire Rescue hosted a ceremony to introduce the two new fire engines and two new ambulances.

“It’s a ceremony where we acknowledge our past and we recognize the new apparatus,” said Fire Rescue Fire Chief Russell Beaty.

In the past, they have used second hand or old vehicles, but these four new apparatuses were made specifically for Walton County Fire Rescue.

“These new apparatuses will require much less maintenance and they have much higher capabilities,” Vause said. “Not only in fighting fire but also providing for the safety of the firefighters who are doing that dangerous work.”

The vehicles feature the newest technology.

“We have a load system in these ambulances which makes the lifting of patients in and out of the ambulance much safer, not only for the patient but also for the providers,” Vause said.

They also have the latest safety features for their first responders.

“The ‘clean cab’ concept keeps carcinogens and other things that might be covered in soot or smoke and things like that out of the cab,” Beaty said.

These engines and ambulances will help them keep the community happy and safe.

“We’re thankful for the resources that we have and the ability to provide them to a community that we know appreciates it and were proud to serve in that way,” Vause said.

