WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Saturday evening, the Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a home near South Hogan Loop in Redbay around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said the fire originated in the kitchen of the home. Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the kitchen and put it out. None of the residents of the home were harmed.

American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the residents of the damaged home.