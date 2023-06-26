WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue has a new chief.

The agency announced Monday that Austin Pugh, 42, will be the department’s new boss.

Pugh has served as a public safety professional for more than 20 years

Austin Pugh

“He began his career as an EMT with Holmes County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in 2001 before accepting a position with Walton County EMS in November that same year,” officials wrote. “Chief Pugh played an integral role in the creation of Walton County Fire Rescue, which was officially established in 2005, serving in numerous positions. Pugh worked as a firefighter-paramedic for several years before promoting through the ranks as a lieutenant, battalion chief, training chief, and assistant chief of operations.”

Pugh also held several leadership positions within the Local 4413 Union, ultimately acting as union president from 2013 to 2015.

“An alumnus of the National Fire Academy, Pugh holds a degree in fire administration as well as several state certifications,” officials wrote.

He has also worked as an adjunct instructor for Northwest State Florida’s fire academy.

“I am proud to announce Chief Austin Pugh as Walton County Fire Rescue’s fire chief,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “As a 20-year member of this organization, he is well respected not only by his peers but also by professionals outside of the agency. He is dedicated to this agency and will no doubt lead his team to greatness.”