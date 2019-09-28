Walton County Fire Rescue battles two fires in one day

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Fire Rescue had a busy day on Saturday, battling two fires.

The first call came in around 7:34 a.m. as crews responded to an abandoned mobile home on County Highway 3280 in Bruce.

When they arrived, they found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Courtesy: WCSO Fire Rescue

WCSO deputies shut down County Highway 3280 while firefighters worked to knock down the residential fire. WCFR battled the blaze for nearly 30 minutes before the fire was extinguished.

Sheriff Michael Adkinson said, “These men and women did a great job this morning. With it being so dry out, the fire could have quickly spread into the woods nearby, but their swift action kept the fire contained.”

The State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Just hours later, the team responded to another fire as they assisted Okaloosa County emergency responders.

Crews were called to a home on County Highway 2 in Laurel Hill.

Officials say this fire was caused by a burn pile being unattended and spreading to a nearby shed.

No one was injured in either incident.