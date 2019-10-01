Walton County Fire, FHP working fatal crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Walton County.

Both eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 74 are shut down.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. FHP says a vehicle was traveling east when it began having mechanical issues and came to a complete stop in the right lane of I-10.

A second vehicle attempted to swerve and avoid hitting the first vehicle, but they collided.

18-year-old Jacob Cowden of Tallahassee, who was driving the first vehicle, died in the crash.

