Home and pets lost in Walton County Fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County home is destroyed by flames following an early morning fire.

Just before 5:30 on Saturday morning, deputies responded to a home on County Line Road in reference to a house fire.

When they arrived on the scene, they found flames coming from a two-story wood-frame home. The fire had also destroyed a single-wide trailer and a shed at the rear of the property and was threatening a nearby travel trailer that the residents lived in part-time.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before the travel trailer.

One resident suffered minor burns while escaping the fire. Unfortunately, the family’s two dogs and two cats did not make it out of the home in time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.