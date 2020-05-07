Walton County fire 65% contained

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The wildfire in Santa Rosa Beach is now 65% contained, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson drive is now the only road closed.

Deputies say, if someone’s home is at an area that has been heavily damaged they are not advised to go back right now, but if their home is not on a closed road and not in an area heavily damaged, they can go back.

According to South Walton Fire District, the fire has spread to more than 600 acres.

Evacuees can seek shelter at South Walton High School.

