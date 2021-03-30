Walton County EMTs are delivering COVID vaccines to some residents

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– Vaccinations are being delivered to residents who need them most within Walton County.

In an effort put on by the whole county, those who cannot leave their homes still have a chance to get vaccinated.

“This is our non-emergency ambulance, it is what we are using to do our home-bound vaccinations,” said Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief, Tim Turner.

Turner and his staff have delivered Moderna vaccines to residents unable to drive to vaccination pods north of the bay.

“Once we receive the vaccine from the department of health, our paramedics and EMT will come to bring it here, and we will store it in the portable refrigerator that we have right on the truck here,” said Turner.

Turner said so far they have done one round of home-bound vaccines last week. And took about three hours to complete, including the time to monitor patients for any allergic reactions.

“Most of the equipment we use to monitor the patients, we will take this bag in, and we have all the necessary medications and equipment we need to monitor,” said Turner.

He said the Walton Fire Rescue reached out to the county emergency management department to help serve their community.

“Fire rescue will go to the point of dispensing, they will pick up the vaccine, they will pick up the paperwork, they will go to the people’s homes, vaccinate them, complete the paperwork, and then drop the paperwork back off at the pods,” said Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg.

Goldberg said they have not had to do anything south of the bay yet, but constantly look for those who meet qualifications.

“Okaloosa Walton Council on Aging, we’ve been using the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and they have been assisting us with that.”

If you want to receive a home-bound vaccine, you can now email the state emergency management division at homeboundvaccine@em.myflorida.com and they will send over your information to the local emergency division in Walton County.