Walton County declares a local state of emergency

SOUTH WALTON Fla, (WMBB)– Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Monday as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter the area for the next two days.

This state of emergency will be in effect for the next seven days.

“Overnight the center has reformed over to the east,” Jeff Goldberg, Emergency Management Director.

Although landfall is not expected in the Panhandle, the National Weather Service says Walton County will be feeling the effects of Hurricane Sally.

“We just really have to keep an eye on it based upon, as we continue through the advisories,” said Goldberg.

The Panhandle is on the east side of Hurricane Sally’s circulation.

“Regardless of what happens in this storm, there is going to be a lot of rain, so we ask that people are paying attention to that rain,” said Louis Svehla the Public Information Manager for Walton County Commissioners. “If there is localized flooding, make sure that if you do not have to be driving on the roads do not be driving.”

Walton schools and government offices will be closed Tuesday, but Wednesday is still undetermined.

“Respect this Gulf,” David Vaughn the Fire District Safety Director for Walton County. “This is an angry body of water right now.”

Vaughn said they anticipate flying double red flags for the next 48 hours.

“There is no good reason to be out there, and even get your feet wet right now,” said Vaughn.

Walton county is expected to get a lot of rain because of hurricane sally, for more information you can visit the Walton County Commission website where they send push alerts.