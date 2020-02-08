Walton County crews battle multiple fires within 24 hours

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Fire Rescue has had a busy weekend so far, battling two fires within 24 hours.

The first, taking place Friday evening around 6:30 p.m. when multiple agencies responded to a residence on County Highway 183 South.

Firefighters and deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, finding two motorhomes and one-fifth wheel camper trail fully involved.

The fire was out within 30 minutes of crews arriving. The recreational vehicles were unoccupied, so no one was injured.

The Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene to assist.

The State Fire Marshall’s office was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.

The second fire took place Saturday morning when crews responded to a structure fire on Hansen Road in Freeport after calls of a fire inside a shed.

Crews were able to knock down the fire before it could spread to any nearby structures.

