Walton County Commissioners Continue Fight Regarding Customary Use

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. - The battle for public beaches continued over in Walton County as a public hearing was held to discuss the controversial topic.

"We're at South Walton High School, and this is a public hearing where the board will potentially take action on the affirmation to proceed with declaring customary use on all of Walton County's beaches. What the meaning of this is, is for the board to vote to either move forward with that process or not to move forward with that process," explained Louis Svehla, Walton County public information manager.

Residents and business owners concerned about the topic of customary use filled the auditorium.

At the hearing, evidence and presentations of affirmation of public use were displayed.

The public as well as attorneys got a chance to speak and comment on the issue.

"We all love the beaches and we all love sharing it. So for this new law to come into effect that has empowered beach front owners to put up signs and make this place non-welcoming, I think it's really, really an awful thing," said Dave Rauschkolb, Florida Beaches For All board member.

"Their concerns are that they've owned the property for many years, some for generations. The county has taken steps throughout the years to plat that property, to provide and tax that property and now seeks to establish the fact that others can be on the property without compensation," noted William Dunaway, Clark Partington Attorneys At Law.

With a five to nothing vote, the board of commissioners passed their notice of intent to move forward.

"We are by no means wanting everybody to come and trash part of the beaches, people still have to be respectful of the beach. It's one of the beauties of mother nature, it's one of the things that make us so blessed and lucky to live here. So to be able to use that beach but use it wisely is also an important piece of this," stressed Svehla.

