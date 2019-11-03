Walton County collects hazardous materials from residents

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Saturday was ‘Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day’ in Walton County.



The Walton County Board of County Commissioners holds the event twice each year.



The collection gives residents the opportunity to safely dispose of any hazardous items they have lying around their homes.



Around 200 people showed up to throw away trucks full of dangerous items.



Often, many people will throw hazardous items away with their trash which can cause fires and explosions.



Recycling coordinators say their main goal is getting rid of the items safely.



“The purpose is to remove household hazardous waste, used oil paint, pesticides, other types of chemicals that are stored around the house and get them out of the waste stream and get them managed in a more secure fashion than putting it in a landfill,” said Jim Reese, a Recycling Coordinator.



The event is sponsored by the State through the Cooperative Arrangement Grant Program.



The next collection will be this spring.