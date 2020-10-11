Walton County Code Compliance looking for more officers

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– There are currently ten beach code officers and six street code officers; however, pretty soon, they will be adding more to their staff.

Code Compliance will be interviewing for more officers for both street and beach areas starting Monday. They will also be opening a new building dedicated to their code compliance.

Tony Cornman, Walton County Code Compliance Director, said they would be making necessary advances to keep residents and visitors safe.

The first step he said, is getting radios.

“The radios will give us more communication,” said Cornman. “Anytime you got more communications, you got a better operation. So that will also have us better communicate with the sheriff’s office with water rescues so that when something is going on. At the same time, the code officers might not be trained in the water rescues; if we get there before the water rescue professionals, we can get to the area clear.”

With South Walton Fire Rescue, David Vaughn said with the added safety, he would also like to see fines raised for those swimming in double red flag conditions.

Currently, the county is discussing the possibility of doing so.