Walton County Chairman retires after two terms served

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — After eight years, a member of the county commission has announced he is stepping down.

Walton County Commissioner Bill Chapman has served two terms on the board as the chair and will now be retiring.

“I would like to just say how much I have appreciated working with you over the years and tell you, thank you for your service,” said Tourist Development Director Jay Tusa.

Bill Chapman is a long-time Walton County resident and board member. He has served not only for his county also for his country.

“Not just on the board but your prior years with law enforcement and with the military,” said Tusa.

“You’ve been a great commissioner and even better chairman,” said District Five Commissioner Tony Anderson.

At the most recent Board of County Commission meeting, board members and directors commemorated Chapman for his time served and thanked him for how much he has taught them during his two terms.

“I thank you for being a mentor to me,” said Anderson. “I am sure glad you were the chairman this year and not me.”

And like Anderson referred to, Danny Glidewell, the Commissioner for District Two, agreed. He said this year had been one of the most difficult years the board has seen.

“And you handled it with grace and a little bit of humor,” said Glidewell.

Chapman has led the board and the county through it all from the local state of emergencies ranging from hurricanes to the pandemic.

“Probably put some of those grey hairs in your head,” said Glidewell.

“Quite frankly, when you got elected eight years ago, I didn’t think you were going to work out,” said County Planning Director Mac Carpenter.

Although plain-spoken, Carpenter admits he was wrong.

“You’ve taught me a lot about the intersection of great ideas and stakeholders,” said Carpenter.

Chapman thanked everyone he has worked with through the past eight years, he said they have all turned from colleagues to friends.

“I am humbled by the support they gave me over the last two terms, eight years,” said Chapman. “Support me during the election and put me back here. It almost cost me a divorce this last time, but we worked through it.”