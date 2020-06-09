Walton County Animal Shelter reopens lobby to the public

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Animal Shelter reopens their lobby beginning Tuesday.

Due to COVID-19, only two people will be permitted in the lobby at a time. There will be hand sanitizing stations in convenient locations throughout the shelter. Stickers are placed on the floor to allow for proper social distancing during your visit. The lobby will be cleaned and sanitized at the beginning and end of each business day as well as when visitors enter and exit the building.

Disposable masks will be provided for those that when to wear a mask during their visit.

Walton County Animal Services is encouraging citizens to continue requesting animal control officers to pick up lost or stray animals in addition to pets being surrendered to the shelter. To request an animal control officer call (850) 892-8682.