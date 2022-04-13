SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB) – The spring break season is wrapping up in the Panhandle this weekend.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office had deputies out patrolling in record numbers this season.

“In an area where they might have had 2 or 3 deputies, there were probably between 10 and 20,” Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Bianco said.

Deputies patrolled in vehicles, ATVs, electric bikes, and on foot.

Bianco said it was all hands on deck.

“We had the regular patrol units on duty and then every shift, every sworn deputy in the department had a certain amount of additional shifts they had to pull just for spring break support,” Bianco said. “We did that by design because we wanted to get ahead of any activity that might be going on.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted 1,146 traffic stops.

They also issued 141 minor in possessions, 121 beach ordinance violations, and 56 loud party noise notices.

Bianco said the department was thankful to not have any major incidents this season.

He said deputies and locals found golf carts as the biggest issue with people continually mis.0using them.

“People have to understand that a golf cart is a motor vehicle,” Bianco said. “It needs to be street legal to be on a public roadway. You need to have a driver’s license to operate it. You need to wear your seatbelt. You need to have all the same emergency equipment that any other vehicle has. You have to have headlights and taillights.”

Bianco stressed that golf carts are not allowed on Highway 98 even though deputies saw record numbers of them on the road.