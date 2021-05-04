Walton Co. Sheriff’s Office in need of more detention deputies

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire more people to work in their correctional facility.

The jail has been facing a shortage of detention deputies, also known as correctional officers, according to Administrative Sergeant Jermaine Brown.

“We are currently 20 positions down, roughly,” Sgt. Brown said. “We are looking to bring in more personnel and employees to work here at the facility to work with inmates, to supervise inmates… and it’s not just supervising inmates, it’s rehabilitation, recidivism… keeping them in and out.”

Sgt. Brown said he has enjoyed working with the Sheriff’s Office for the past eight years.

“I like resolving issues with people and just being that role model for that person… Not just the employee, but the inmates as well,” Sgt. Brown said.

The jail offers different programs for deputies and inmates to be a part of, including a full-functioning farm, where they can grow and eat their own fruits and vegetables.

“We have a farm, and the ladies go out there and work with the farm crew, and we have the animal shelter,” Sgt. Brown said. “There’s all types of different programs that they are involved in to help them from returning into the facility.”

A $5,000 bonus is being offered to certified detention deputies who are hired on, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is offering to sponsor potential deputies to go through training to become certified.

The annual salary for a certified detention deputy at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is around $38,000, along with retirement and education benefits.

“It’s a great career,” Sgt. Brown said. “Sometimes it’s challenging, but it definitely is a great career… something you can look forward to.”

Learn more and apply to become a Walton County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy here.