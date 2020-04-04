Walton and Okaloosa County firefighters battle fire at Villa Tasso home

VILLA TASSO, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday night, Walton and Okaloosa County firefighters fought a fire that was threatening a mobile home in Villa Tasso.

Walton County Fire Rescue, North Bay Fire Control District, Eglin Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Owens Street at around 7:00 p.m. after a 911 call.

Firefighters and deputies arrived on scene to find the fire coming out of the back right corner of the structure.

Walton County Fire Rescue made entry into the home and began fighting the fire while North Bay Fire Control District helped to extinguish the blaze from the outside of the home. They had the fire under control within 25 minutes.

No residents were inside the home when the fire broke out.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, but they believe the fire started outside the home.

American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the residents of the damaged home.