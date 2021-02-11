Walmart & Winn-Dixie begin administering COVID-19 vaccine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Two new grocery stores are now joining the effort to vaccinate Floridians against COVID-19. Walmart and Winn-Dixie have joined “Operation Warp Speed”. Both stores are scheduling appointments at multiple Bay County locations starting this week.

Winn-Dixie gave their first dose Thursday.

“I’m happy to be here today to get the shot. It hasn’t been easy. I’ve tried and tried,” said Bobby Pattilo, Winn-Dixie’s first patient.

For others also struggling, help is on the way. Winn-Dixie says they will be administering 30 vaccines a day.

“We’re administering the vaccine to health care workers, long-term facilities, and anybody over 65 years,” said Rob Richardson, Winn-Dixie’s District Manager.

People can sign up on-line to receive the Moderna vaccine at Winn-Dixie’s Panama City location on Highway 231 and the Lynn Haven location on Highway 77.

“They just have to bring identification and if they have insurance bring their insurance card,” Richardson said.

Walmart is rolling out the vaccine starting Friday. Individuals meeting the state’s eligibility requirements can sign up online.

“At this time, we have about 200 vaccines a week and as that federal allocation increases we will increase with that as well and be able to expand even the number of locations that are offering the vaccine,” said Brandi Vosberg, Walmart’s Health & Wellness Regional Director for Central & South Florida.

People can sign up online to make an appointment to get the vaccine at Walmart’s in Callaway, Panama City, Lynn Haven, and both Panama City Beach locations.

To sign up through Winn-Dixie, visit https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

To sign up through Walmart, visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.