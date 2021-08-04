Walmart in Marianna temporarily closes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Walmart closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday to clean and sanitize the building.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” said Global Communications Director, Brian K. Little. “Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

The location will remain closed through August 5 to allow associates time to restock the shelves and prepare the store to reopen on August 6 at 6 a.m.