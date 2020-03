BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Walmart stores across the country are taking precaution to help keep communities safe.

Walmart stores across the United States will be closing everyday at 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. compared to their usual hours. These new times will start Saturday night.

They will use this closed time to deep clean all of their stores.

We will continue to give updates if we learn anymore information.