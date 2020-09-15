Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Walmart closes dozens of stores in the path of Hurricane Sally

News

by: Megan Wilson

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart closed over 50 stores in the path of Hurricane Sally.

Walmart’s Emergency Operations Center monitors hurricanes and other potential disasters in real-time.

In a statement, Walmart said it assesses the status of our facilities and will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so.

A map has been built to help customers plan for the storm and possible effects.

This map will continue to update in real-time to give users the most up to date information available.

