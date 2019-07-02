Walmart allowing SNAP payment for grocery pickup

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WMBB) — Families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now use those benefits to pay to pickup groceries ordered online through Walmart.

The company announced the change last month and says they’re the first retailer to offer the method for grocery pickup at scale.

Customers can visit Walmart’s grocery website or use the Walmart Grocery app to select a store and create a shopping list. At checkout, there is an “EBT card” payment option and a place to set a time to pickup the order.

Once at the pickup location, customers go to the reserved orange parking spaces and either call a number or check-in through the app. A Walmart associate then loads the order into the customer’s car, and asks for the EBT card for payment.

Locally, here are the stores offering Order Pickup: