Walk On COVID-19 testing site to open in Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials say they are adding more availability in COVID-19 testing.

Starting Thursday, a mobile testing unit provided by Walk On Clinic will be available to test over 500 patients a day, without needing to leave the car.

Patients will be seen by appointment only to limit wait times parking in line.

Chris Yarn, CEO of Walk On Clinic, said that patients will not have to worry about testing costs, as this test will be completely free.

“We are hoping, within a couple weeks, to also offer some different forms of testing, as well,” said Yarn. “Which if we are able to do that maybe we will be able to get some antibody testing as well. But that will be a few weeks down the road.”

Yarn said he is hiring around 25 local medical professionals, especially school medical personnel who may have been unemployed due to the pandemic.

To learn how to sign up for an appointment visit this website.