VPK Application window opening Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is that time of year again, where parents are getting ready to sign up their little ones for school. 

The application for Bay District Schools Volunteer Pre-K program opens Tuesday morning. 

The VPK program is set forth by the state of Florida and allows students between the ages of four and five to have 540 hours of free schooling throughout the course of the year. This year, Bay District Schools has 15 different school sites and about 30 to 35 classrooms available. 

VPK Coordinator, Jennifer Lathem-Walters, says she encourages all parents to get their young children involved. 

“Research shows that children that attend high quality preschool programs really have a greater love for learning, they tend to not drop out of school, they have a better attendance rate, they have better developed social and emotional skills, they tend to not repeat grades and they do better on standardized testing,” Walters said. 

The applications are available on the Bay District Schools website. They will let parents know in April if their child received a spot in a classroom.

