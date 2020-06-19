Voting will be similar during COVID-19 as it looked after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY Fla. — Voter turnout after Hurricane Michael was at its highest, officials are hoping to say the same after COVID-19.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said in an election meeting Thursday that he wants this next round of elections to have the same result, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every vote counts. Andersen wants those that are coming into voting locations to feel as safe and comfortable as possible.

When voting begins, there will be masks and hand sanitizers provided. Other CDC recommended safety precautions will also be in place.

“You learn through tough times,” Andersen said.

Andersen said Hurricane Michael helped prepare his office for what was to come this primary and general election season.

“The county is full of patriotic people and we will have patriotic voters,” said Andersen. “Some are a little more interested in the primaries than the general maybe. But again, there are candidates, there are a lot of different candidates to choose from. I really want a great turn out for the voters but again, listen to your candidates. I’ll provide the access if you provide the turn out as the voter.”

Bay County will have super-voting sites open for 12 hours, up to 11 days before election day.

If you do not feel comfortable to come in person and vote, Andersen said you can request to vote by mail. The earlier the better.

