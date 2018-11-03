Voting Numbers Remain High in Bay County After Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael's disruptions have not stopped bay county voters from casting ballots in next Tuesday's general election. Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen opened 3 additional mega sites Friday to serve voters in some of the hardest hit areas.

32,000 people have cast their ballots in bay county since early voting began last Saturday but Andersen says he expected that number to be near 40,000 by the end of the day.

"What was real energetic was I went to Mexico Beach today and they had hundreds of voters voting over there and if you want to talk about something emotional go to that devastation and watch the people approach and cast their ballots in Mexico beach if they can get their ballots in and get them cast I'm pretty sure the rest of bay county should be making an effort to get their ballots in and cast too," said Andersen.