Voting in Florida Presidential Primary begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2020 Presidential Preference Primary voting period in Bay County will begin on Monday, March 9th and end on Tuesday, March 17th.

You must be registered in either the Republican or Democratic Party in order to vote in this election.

In Bay County there will be thirteen Super Voting Sites: six will be open the entire voting period, March 9th-17th, and seven more will open up on March 16th-17th. The sites and hours are listed below.

6 SUPER VOTING SITES

Monday, March 9th – Sunday, March 15th

Open 10:00am – Close 6:00pm

 Site 1 Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, PCB  Site 2 Frank Nelson Bldg., 4201 W. 22nd Street, PC  Site 3 Robert’s Hall 831 Florida, Ave, Lynn Haven  Site 4 Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231, PC  Site 5 Parkway Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway  Site 6 Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street, PC

13 SUPER VOTING SITES

Monday, March 16th – Tuesday, March 17th Open 7:00 am – Close 7:00 pm  Sites 1-6 (Addresses are listed above)  Site 7 Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9th Court, PC  Site 8 LaQuinta Inn, 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd, PCB  Site 9 Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, PCB  Site 10 Sand Hills Fire Station, 13010 Hwy 77, Southport  Site 11 Youngstown Fire Station, 11771 Hwy 231, Youngstown  Site 12 Fountain Fire Station, 17822 Center Dr, Fountain  Site 13 Mexico Beach City Hall, 201 Paradise Path, Mexico Beach